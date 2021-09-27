GOFF, Joyce Carolyn, formerly of Wetumpka, born August 18, 1937, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, surrounded by her daughters. She was 84.
She was the wife of the late Bobby G. Goff and mother to Melinda Hult (Ralph), Terri Singletary (Marc) and Maile Aldridge (Randy). Mrs. Goff is survived by her three daughters, seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Hult Collins (Ben), Jon Singletary (Melissa), Kristin Singletary Johnson, Shannon Singletary Hernandez (Eddie), Ashton Singletary Burtt (Nathaniel), Dalton Aldridge (Alyssa) and Hannah Aldridge and nine great-grandchildren: Jack, Lia, Ellie & Joshua Hernandez; Madison, Payton & Ansley Burtt; Kate & Wyatt Singletary.
Mrs. Goff and her husband, Bob, were residents of the Azaleawood neighborhood from 1975 to 1993. They were members of Blue Ridge Baptist Church and First Baptist Church during their time in Wetumpka. In addition, Mrs. Goff was an active church member, participating in choir and drama. She also served as church secretary at FBC for a time. While in Wetumpka she was a member of the Odds 'N Ends Homemakers Club, the Wetumpka Depot Players and even organized the Keep Miss Liberty Aglow save the Statue of Liberty fundraiser. Mrs. Goff was the owner/operator of Grandma's House chocolate shop and worked for a time at Gunter AFB. She was someone who loved to travel and visited 10 countries and all 50 states during her lifetime.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2:30 PM at Hebron Baptist Church, 202 Hebron Church Road, Dacula, GA. Burial will be next to her husband in Illinois.
