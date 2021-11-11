BRAND, Juanita Franklin, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the age of 94.
The family will receive friends, Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka with Dr. James Troglen officiating. Burial will be at Pine View Memorial Gardens with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mrs. Brand is preceded in death by her husbands Truman Franklin & Emmett Brand; and her daughter Anne Franklin Robinson. She is survived by her sons Allen (Peggy) Franklin, Sheriff Bill (Jane) Franklin; grandchildren Kellyn, Jillian, Tucker, Robby, Truman, Taron; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka.
