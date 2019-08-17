HARRIS, Judy C., age 69, a resident of Wetumpka, AL, passed away at a local hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Chaney and Alice Salter Chaney. Survivors include one son, Russell Scott Harris (Shaina); one daughter, Paula Michelle Mashburn (Bill); one sister, Barbara Carpenter; four grandchildren, Maria Sanchez (Josue), Kristal Harris, Braxton Harris, and John Chipman; four great grandchildren, Adam Alvarez, Ariana Cruz, Sofia Rodriguez, and Malani Reyes.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wetumpka City Cemetery with Pastor Kim Webb officiating and Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior the graveside services at Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Pallbearers include Maria Sanchez, Josue Sanchez, Brayden Shaner, Ricky Alvarez, Jorge Cruz, Michael Harding and Sean McNeil.
