“Junior” James R. Freeman Jr. born on July 16, 1965 was called home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020 surrounded by family at Baptist South Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Freeman and father Floyd House. He is survived by his wife Nanette (Nan) Freeman, sons Gage Freeman, Daniel Childress, daughters Kandi (Jevon) Pierce, Tonya (Renard) Richard, seven grandchildren, sisters T. Diane Grier, Samantha (Dale) May, Kathy (John) Adams, brothers Shayne (Angela) Freeman, Tony (Linda) House, many nieces and nephews, two fur babies Oreo and Little Man and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elmore County Community Center, 231 Lake Eagle Nest Dr., Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to obey the state guidelines, all attending must wear a mask.
