Mills, Kera Grace, 14, resident of Wetumpka, AL, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Kera Grace was an honor student at Wetumpka High School. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Jeffrey Carlee; and grandmother, Jan Finley. She is survived by her parents, Yvonne Mills and Gerald Mills; her biological mother, Brittany Finley; grandfather, Arthur Finley; grandmother, Betty Sue Ingram; six sisters, Shelby Lawrence, Michelle Chance, Regina Mills, Lindsey Mills, Kelsey Finley Gray, Leanna Carlee; five brothers, Gerald Mills Jr., Zack Carlee, Devin Bowen, Grant Finley, Gerald Mills III; special friends, Shannon Taylor, Will Taylor, and Justin Hampton; and numerous extended family members and friends. Due to the coronavirus, attendance for the graveside service will be limited to family, or any more than 10 people must remain in their vehicle.
