Laura Bell Norris, A resident of Holtville, Alabama, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, just ten days before her 85th birthday. She was surrounded by family and her pastor.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the chapel at Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Slapout, Pastor Gary Stringfellow presiding. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service, in Cain’s Chapel cemetery.
Laura Bell was born on August 22, 1937, in Holtville Alabama, the only daughter of Julius Andrew Norris and Jessie Pearl Lewis Norris.
Miss Norris graduated from Holtville High School in 1955. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama and a Master’s Degree from Troy State University in Montgomery. In 1979, she earned a Master of Science certification in library science from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Laura Bell, lovingly known as “Sis” by her family and many family friends, was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Andrew Norris, and Jessie Pearl Lewis Norris; two brothers, Lewis Andrew Norris and Charles Edward Norris; and a niece, Sharon Norris. She is survived by one brother, John Milton “Sonny” Norris; a sister-in-law, Barbara Norris; five nieces: Sheila ( Terry) Spiers, Lee (Tate) Thackston, Natalie Brown, Lisa (Alfred) Jones, and Susan Underwood; two nephews: Edward (Kitty) Norris and John (Debbie) Norris; 13 great nieces and nephews; 17 great-great nieces and nephews; and 8 great-great-great nieces and nephews.
“Sis” had a true servant’s heart, was a beloved member of the community, and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be her great- nephews: Eric Rylant, Patrick Rylant, Jacob Hunt, Joseph Vick, Giovanni Garibaldi, Spencer Jones, and Max Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cain’s Chapel UMC of your favorite charity.
