Linda Jean (Smith) Duke, passed away on September 20th at the age of 72. Linda is predeceased by her parents Norman J. Smith, Jr. and Marie E. (Glor) Smith.
Linda is survived by her husband, Lt Col (retired) William (Bill) Duke, Wetumpka AL; her son, Robert A. Lenn, II, Montgomery AL; step-children William W. Duke, II, Brantley AL and Dixie A. Duke, Colorado Springs CO, three sisters Carol (Jimmy) Barfield, Panama City, FL, Barbara (David) Earle, Batavia, NY, Kathleen (Phil) Roush, Youngstown, FL; two brothers, Robert Smith (Kim), Warsaw, NY and Gerald Smith (Kathy), Youngstown, FL.
From 1971 to 1980, Linda was the Secretary to the Principal, Rutherford High School, Panama City, FL. In 1980, she moved to Washington DC and began her 32-year Federal Civil Service career as Investigative Research Assistant, Headquarters, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Bolling AFB. In 1984, Linda transferred to Montgomery, AL and resumed her career as an Investigative Assistant, Fraud Division, Headquarters AFOSI District 8, Maxwell Air Force Base. In 1990, Linda transferred to the Air Force Standard Systems Group at Gunter Annex serving as the Executive Support Assistant to the Air Force Commander and First Sergeant. Linda retired in 2012, Detachment 1, 554th Electronic Systems Wing, Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex AL. Linda received numerous commendations including the Air Force Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award.
Viewing: September 30th, 2022, Time: 10:00 am
Funeral Service: September 30th, 2022, Time 11:00am Gassett Funeral Home, Wetumpka, Alabama (334) 567-8433.
Graveside service will be held on September 30th 2:00pm at the Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama (205)665-9039
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, all memorials be made to the Redland Volunteer Fire Department, 4367 Redland Road, Wetumpka, Alabama 36093
