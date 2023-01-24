Linda Ruth Watwood was born November 25, 1952 in Tallassee, Alabama to Ruth Norrell Watwood and Raymond V. Watwood. She was welcomed by grandparents James and Eddie Watwood and Bessie Norrell and older sister Beverly.
She passed away quietly in the arms of her daughters, Tasha Moyers and Haley Deal on January 16, 2023.
Linda was raised in Claud and went to Eclectic elementary and Elmore County High School, graduating in 1971. Linda lived in and around Tallassee and Eclectic most of her adult life except for several years spent in Texas in the mid 80s and early 90s. She was an expert Cosmetologist and spent many years making her clients look their best.
Linda is survived by her daughters Tasha Moyers (Buddy Moyers),Haley Deal, grandchildren Canyon, Hope, Harmony and Crockett Moyers and sister Beverly Watwood (Dwight Watkins), and one niece Savannah Watkins, and two grandfur babies Cooper, and Mako. She is preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister Stacey Ramon Watwood, and her niece Rachel Nicole Lucky. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and many friends.
Memorial Service will be Jan. 28, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church, Tallassee, 4 p.m.
