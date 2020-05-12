Wright, Lynn Junior, of Titus, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on May 8th, 2020. He was born February 3rd, 1943 in Coosa County, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife Karen Wright, daughters: Wanda (Tim) Hammonds, Sandy (Mac) McLing, Michelle (Mark) Bates, God Son David (Kelli) Bates brothers: Johnny Wright and Lonnie Wright and sister Millie Kennedy.
Lynn was a self-taught carpenter of many years, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was so proud of his daughters and had a love for his grand kids like no other. Lynn loved Jesus Christ his Savior and loved reading his Bible. He had a heart for Alabama football, NASCAR and loved watching girls' softball. Lynn was a kind and gentle soul; he had a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others.
Magan (Josh) Robinson, Coty (Lindsey) Hammonds, Ryan (Brandy) Hammonds, Jacob (Courtney) McLing, Brooke McLing, Michael McLing, Dillon (Katie) Bates, Justin Wright and Summer (Blake) Clements.
Great Grand Kids:
Raelynn Hammonds, Morgan Robinson, Maddie Hammonds, Paisley Hammonds, Chantlee Smith, Kade Weldon, Mollie McLing, Lucas Bates, Laekyn Bates, Landon Clements, Hunter Bates, Daniel Bates, Margaret Bates, and Brantley Bates.
Lynn is preceded in death by his father Leonard F. Wright, mother Lois I. Wright, daughter Sharon Wright, brother Donnie R. Wright and sister Mertice Williams.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family.
In leu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to Faith Baptist Church in Wetumpka or Ivy Creek Hospice.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 - KJV I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.