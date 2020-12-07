Malcom Eugene Ingram, Sr., lovingly known as “Mac,” passed from this life on Thursday, the 3rd of December 2020, at the age of 66 with his loving family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie Bennett Ingram, his parents Bob and Leona Ingram, brother Bobby Ingram and sister Brenda Ingram Perez. Mac is survived by his adoring children Amanda (Kenny), Marianne (Michael), Jenny (Joe), Coot (Leann) and Cliff (Rachel). He is also survived by his many grandchildren Bella, Ava, Jordyn, Kamden, Zoey, Noah, Lincoln, Gage, Lacy, Luke, Lily, Kaiden, Kennedy, Jensen, Mason, AnnMarie and Laura Jane. Mac was a lover of life who never missed an opportunity to have a good time! He loved to laugh and dance and sing – oh how we loved to hear him sing. He loved his family and his multitudes of friends. He was one of the most generous men you would ever meet. All you had to do was ask, and he would give you the shirt off his back or share the roof over his head – which he did on many occasions. Mac moved to Elmore, Alabama from DeFuniak Springs, Florida in 1974 to run his father’s family business which soon became his own and to raise his family. Mac was the owner of Alabama Eagle Burial Vaults and Ingram Memorial Company for over forty years, leaving to follow in his footsteps his daughter and son to continue on as the fourth generation. Pallbearers will be his crew: Coot Ingram, Cliff Bennett, Willie Lee, Johnny Carden, Michael Hams, Charles Knighten, Jonathan Dubose, April Kelly and Brandon Goude. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Burleson, Michael Gehart, Justin Harris, Bill Nobles and Ronnie Broderick. Funeral services will be handled under the direction of his friend Thomas Corbitt – Corbitt’s Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Chapel at Bonners Point on Lake Jordan at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting one hour earlier at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Sheppard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mac’s honor to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
