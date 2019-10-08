MARGARET CLECKLER ELLISON, age 79 of Clanton, passed away on October 1, 2019. She was born in Chilton County on August 20, 1940; the daughter of the late Willie Cleckler and the late Edna Tatum Cleckler.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and a friend to many. Her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her church was very evident in her day to day life.
Margaret loved to sing southern gospel music and was privileged to sing with several gospel groups in the central Alabama area; most notably the original Gene Lowery Quartet. She worked with her son, Tim, in the 1990s in the funeral business at Ellison-Jeffcoat Funeral Home in Wetumpka, AL.
She is survived by: Daughter and Special Son-in-Law, Teresa Kay and Danny Connell of Clanton; Daughter, Cindy Ellison of Clanton; Son and Daughter-in-Law, Tim and Robin Ellison of Wetumpka; Brother, Ronnie (Patricia) Cleckler of Clanton; Grandchildren: Cassie Penton of Clanton, Eden Hobbs of Maplesville, Chris (Jeanna) Mims of Clanton, Jessica (James) Shields of Wetumpka, and Chris (Jamie) Connell, Michelle (Stacy) Smith and Michael Connell; 8 Great Grandchildren; Special Sister-in-Law, Martha Cleckley of Clanton; and Special Friends, Sharon Ward of Clanton and Donna Ellison of Jemison.
She is preceded in death by: Husband, Sam Ellison; Parents, Willie and Edna Cleckler; and Brothers: Charles Cleckler, Ralph Cleckler, and Mack Cleckley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Clanton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Thompson Chapel Assembly of God Church in Jemison with Rev. Billy Boatwright officiating.
The body will be in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in the Martin Memorial Cemetery in Clanton, AL.
In accordance with Mrs. Ellison's request, the family request no flowers, but encourage memorial contributions be made to the Thompson Chapel Assembly of God Church 207 Thompson Chapel Road Jemison, Alabama 35085.
Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton, AL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.