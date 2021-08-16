Margie Holman Addison, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Tuesday August 3rd at the age of 94. Ms. Addison is preceded in death by her parents Brewer and Mary Holman; brothers Joe and Ben Holman. She is survived by her sisters Sue(Sam) Cooper and Brenda(Jack) Marler; nieces Pam Bowden, Debra Walden, Jan Bobo, Linda Luker , Diane Stien and Lynn Holman; nephew Bruce Holman; and sister in laws Kate Holman and Janice Holman. A celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at New Home Church in Titus, Alabama (1605 New Home Rd. Titus, AL 36080).In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holman Cemetery c/o Sue Cooper 1780 Sewell Road Titus, Alabama 36080. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
