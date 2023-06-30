Mark Alan Wade, 74, of Montgomery, Ala., died on June 23, 2023, after a prolonged illness.
Mark was born in East Tallassee, Ala., in October 1948. He was preceded in death by his father, James “Dick” Wade, of Tallassee, Ala. He is survived by his mother, Anita (nee Emfinger) Wade, of Tallassee; his children Tyler (Adam) McCollum, Jessica (Rushi) Wade, and Jonathan (Michelle) Wade; his wife, Carolyn Collier Williams, of Wetumpka, Ala., and her children, Rachel (Rich) Gaines and Ryan Williams; his brothers, Austin (Linda) Wade of Auburn, Ala., and Stanley Wade of Eclectic, Ala.; and his uncle, Jimmie Emfinger of East Tallassee, Ala.
Although Mark may no longer be with us physically, he lives on through the lives he has touched. Mark married the love of his life, Carolyn, in his final weeks after many years of happiness together. They enjoyed seeing the Wetumpka Depot Players perform and saw almost every production over the last 12 years. He instilled in his children a sense of humor that resulted in decades of boisterous laughter. He was dedicated to his mother, Anita, as well as his two brothers. Mark also lives on in the countless families he helped in his 20 years as a social worker with the Elmore County Department of Human Resources, and in the friendships he made both there and at the First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka.
Mark handled his illness with grace and humor, and he treasured the time he had with his family during those difficult months. He has left this world, but he will never leave our hearts.
