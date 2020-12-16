LEVINS, Martha Ann Harden a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Home Baptist Cemetery in Titus, Alabama. Mrs. Levins is survived by her husband William A. “Billy” Levins Jr.; sons Paul H. (Becky) Levins, William Harold (Teresa) Levins; grandchildren Sheree Collier, Justin Levins, Boone Levins; great-grandchildren Shaylee Collier, Kylee Collier, Leevi Levins, and Scarlett Levins. Special thank you to the caregivers Patricia Brown, Jacqueline Cook, Annie Thomas, & Felicia Hardy. Pallbearers will be Justin Levins, Boone Levins, Charles Collier, Russ Collier, Henry Owens, & Woody Trimble. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Service information
Dec 18
Service
Friday, December 18, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
New Home Baptist Church Cemetery - Titus
1605 New Home Road
Titus, AL 36080
1605 New Home Road
Titus, AL 36080
