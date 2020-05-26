Mary Alice Knox, 91, of Tallassee, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born February 25, 1929. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Claud Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is survived by her sons, James Knox (Lois) and Charles Knox (Bonnie); brothers, Jack Benton (Ruth) and Byron Benton; sister, Nancy Butler; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Verlie Benton; husband, Thomas D. Knox; brothers, Albert Benton and Edmond Benton; and sisters, Frances Thrash, Ann Brunson and Uldean Benton. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to American Cancer Society in her memory at https://www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Eclectic, Alabama

Service information

May 29
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00PM
Linville Memorial Chapel
84632 Tallassee Hwy
ECLECTIC, AL 36024
