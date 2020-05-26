Mary Alice Knox, 91, of Tallassee, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born February 25, 1929. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Claud Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is survived by her sons, James Knox (Lois) and Charles Knox (Bonnie); brothers, Jack Benton (Ruth) and Byron Benton; sister, Nancy Butler; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Verlie Benton; husband, Thomas D. Knox; brothers, Albert Benton and Edmond Benton; and sisters, Frances Thrash, Ann Brunson and Uldean Benton. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to American Cancer Society in her memory at https://www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.