Mary Carolyn Mulder, 88, of Knoxville, TN, died May 5, 2021. She was born December 28, 1932, in Wetumpka, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedric and Linda Mulder, along with her brother, Philip Mulder, of Wetumpka, AL, her sister, Patty Vick of Atlanta, and her daughter, Stacy Elin Eagan, of Weston, FL.
Ms. Mulder graduated from the University of Alabama in 1955. She married Lt. R. Thomas Quinn, a US Naval Academy graduate in 1956 and spent the next 20 years raising three children and moving around the US and to Italy) courtesy of the US Navy. Ms. Mulder eventually returned to Knoxville to complete an M.S. in historic interior design through UT's College of Architecture and Design. Subsequently, she enjoyed collecting interesting antiques, including over 2000 pieces of American silverplate flatware, the patterns and pieces spanning over 125 years, that she donated to the University of Tennessee's McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture in 2004.
Ms. Mulder is survived by a son, Robert M. Quinn, of Wetumpka, AL, a daughter, Cameron P. Quinn, of Arlington, VA, and a grandson, Russell T. Eagan, of Hollywood, FL, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and cousins. A memorial was held June 5th.
