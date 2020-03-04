Mary Elizabeth Kendall Dunn (“Ebba”), age 80, was the wife of Julius Ethelbert Dunn, Jr. M.D. (“Dr. Beau”), for 54 years. Her parents were the late Rev. Dr. Ralph J. (minister of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for 43 years) and Mary Katyleene Stovall Kendall. Her older sister, Sarah Louise Kendall Dunn, is married to Dr. Beau’s oldest brother, Bill. Mary Elizabeth is survived by four daughters: Margaret Berridge Dunn Darnell (Michael), Madison, AL; Katyleene (Katy) Kendall Dunn McCall (Scott), Kent, AL; Elizabeth Stovall Dunn Puckett (Jeff), Wetumpka, AL; and Josephine Hogan Dunn Borer (Cory); Sheldon, Iowa. She had 12 grandchildren: Amy Catherine Darnell, David Michael Darnell (Melanie), Amanda Margaret Darnell, Daniel Aaron Darnell; Jonathan Kendall McCall, James Turner McCall (Kate), Julia Ruth McCall; Virginia Stovall Puckett; Mary Margaret Borer, William Dunn Borer, Ada Louise Borer, and Joseph Yin Yan Borer.
She grew up in Eutaw, AL. While attending Greene County High School, she was the Junior and Senior Maid of Cotton, played the French Horn in the band, and sang in the community and church choirs. She was also selected as an SAE Beauty at the University of the South in Sewanee, TN.
While attending the University of Alabama, she was a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity, served on the Vestry and sang in the choir at Canterbury Chapel, the Episcopal Student Center, as well as singing in the U of A Choral Union. She was the president of Triangle, a women’s service honorary; a member of Mortar Board; was selected for Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges; was a member of Phi Upsilon Omicron Kappa Delta Pi, and Chi Delta Phi honoraries; and received the 1961 Alumni Award from U of A for her exceptional spirit of friendship and hospitality toward guests and friends of the University. During her senior year she received the Pillsbury Award Honors Citation and a trip to Minneapolis, MN, and was elected to serve as President of the College Club Section of the American Home Economics Association.
After graduation in 1961, she taught Home Economics at Parrish High School in Selma, AL. In 1962 she married Julius E. Dunn, Jr., who served as a Naval Flight Surgeon with Fleet Air Wing Eleven at Jacksonville, Florida Naval Air Station.
After moving to Wetumpka in 1966, “Dr. Beau” joined his father in the practice of Family Medicine. While living in Wetumpka, she served in the Medical Auxiliary (Alliance) where she became State President of the Auxiliary and later served as President of the Southern Medical Association Auxiliary. She also served in the Southern Medical Association and American Medical Association Auxiliary (Alliance), where she was on the Board of Directors for 5 years.
While living in Wetumpka, she studied organ under Dr. Harold Rohlig and was the devoted, full-time, volunteer organist for 42 years at Trinity Episcopal Church before retiring. She thoroughly enjoyed sharing her great grandparents’ handbells and directing groups of ringers, many of whom returned for years to play for the Christmas Eve services at Trinity. She also enjoyed working with the Saintly Stitchers, a quilting group, as well as on the cookbook, “Shall We Gather” at Trinity.
She delighted in appearing as an extra in the production of movies including: “Big Fish,” “The Grass Harp,” “We are Marshall,” “Broken Bridges,” “The Lost Valentine,” and several others.
Mary Elizabeth (“Ebba”) always enjoyed meeting with her exercise group along with her friends in the various art guilds and clubs in Wetumpka. Music was very important in her life. She loved to sew, crochet, knit, and do other hand work, travel, play the piano and organ, sing, cook, put puzzles together, eat with friends and family, watch Alabama football games, and attend church. Her faith, four daughters, their husbands and children, as well as her husband, kept her life full of joy and meaning.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Wetumpka with The Rev Hoyt Winslett and The Rev. Bob Henderson presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Organ and Handbell Fund.
