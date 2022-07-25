Mary Elizabeth (Becky) O’Hearn Brown, a resident of Wetumpka, Al, passed away peacefully and in the arms of angels who escorted her to Heaven on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 77.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. with the funeral services at 5:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka, Al, with Minister Jonathan Yarboro officiating. Dinner will be served immediately following the service for anyone that would like to stay. She will soon thereafter be buried in the presence of family at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.
Becky was full-blooded Irish, and was predeceased by her parents, John and Rosemary (Murphy) O’Hearn, and her sister, Peggy O’Hearn Walter. She proudly wore her family’s Irish tartan with shamrock buckle during First Presbyterian Church Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan events. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years of marriage, Bob Brown; daughter, Julie Brown Blake/Todd Blake (NC); grandson, Aaron and Lauren (Marshall) Blake (Vienna, Austria); granddaughter Anna Blake (NC); son, Chris Brown/Dawn (Davis) Brown (AL); grandchildren Campbell, Hudson, and Alyssa Brown; and brother, John O’Hearn (CA).
Becky was born on September 14, 1944, in Louisville, KY. She lived in various places through her childhood, including New Delhi, India; Nashville, TN; Peoria, IL, and Peru, IL. After her freshman year at Bradley University in Peoria, IL, she worked at a dental office where she met a patient, Robert (Bob) Brown. They later married in Peoria. Their daughter, Julie, was born in 1966 before they moved to Arlington, VA, where Bob served on active duty for two years in the U.S. Navy in Washington, DC. Becky returned to work in the dental field, working as a dental assistant in Arlington.
After Bob’s active military service, they moved to Montgomery, AL, in 1968, where Bob served as an artist for a local television station. Their son, Christopher, was born in 1970. The Browns moved to Wetumpka in 1975 where they have since remained.
Becky was very patriotic and hung the Stars & Stripes in front of the Browns house on every special Federal/Military commemorative day. She also showed her patriotism by being a very faithful and supportive military spouse while Bob served on multiple overseas deployments. Some of their best memories include when they traveled Europe together while Bob was on leave when he was deployed to Hungary/Bosnia in 1996. She was also a supportive and proud mother of son Chris’ 29 years of military service.
While her children were students in the Wetumpka schools, she worked as a library aide at the Wetumpka Elementary School for 10 years between the 1970s and 80s. Maintaining her youthful appearance throughout her life, she was always happy to see former students around town who would still say “Hey, Ms. Library.” After leaving the elementary school, she returned to the dental field when she began work with the late Dr. Ben Barrett in early 1990s. She graduated from UAB’s Dental Hygiene school in June 1996 and worked as a dental hygienist for various dentists in Wetumpka until she retired in May 2002.
Never one to complain, Becky was loving, kind, and thoughtful. She also loved to sing. She belonged to the Southern Accent Sweet Adelines chorus of Montgomery for 22 years, where she sang and danced her way to various local events in the Montgomery Area and Regional Competitions. She also sang in Wetumpka’s First Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church choirs.
Becky was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Fan and proudly wore her “Nick Chick” tee shirt. She once met Nick Saban at an Alabama football event and shook hands with him. She didn’t wash that hand for a week! She was also an active Master Gardener Member in the Central Alabama Master Gardeners Association for many years. Along with participating in gardening projects, she was an integral part in preparing the classroom and other duty requirements to facilitate Master Gardener Intern Classes.
The family thanks Comfort Care Hospice and Synergy Home Care personnel for their kindness, caregiving, and professional support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wetumpka’s Central Alabama Master Gardener Association (make check payable to: CAMGA), 340 Queen Ann Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.