Miss Brenda Joyce Logan was born on August 2, 1943 and passed on from this earth to another plain of existence on January 17, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Archie D. (Ted) Logan and Mabel Lee Rooks, and her brother Michael Ted Logan. She is survived by her sister Becky Logan (Roger) Murchison, nephew Michael Jeremiah Logan and great niece Isabella Marley Logan. Brenda graduated in 1961 from Wetumpka High School and attended Huntington College. She taught at the Maria Montessori school in West Palm Beach, Florida for many years then moved back to her beloved hometown of Wetumpka. Brenda was a historian plus devoted many years researching and documenting her family genealogy. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames of America, and many other organizations. Brenda studied religion extensively and loved God, his creation, and his creatures.
There are no arrangements. A memorial service may be announced in the future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.