Mr. Alex Wayne Dillashaw of Wetumpka passed away June 5, 2022. He was 82.
He lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed politics, singing on his karaoke machine, and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger. He loved everyone and everyone loved him.
Funeral services will be held 12pm., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Cope-Keahey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in Paul. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Cope-Keahey Funeral Home will be directing.
Survivors include; Loving wife of 38 years, Ealon Pate Dillashaw of Wetumpka Son, Anthony Dillashaw of Brewton Special godchild, Victoria Purdy of Prattville Sister, JoAnn Baggett of Brewton Grandson, Jarrett Dillashaw
Mr. Dillashaw is preceded in death by his son, Charles Guy Dillashaw; brother, Jack Dillashaw; sister, Sandra Hooks.
