Mr. Andy Lanier, 84, of Eclectic, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born August 11, 1935. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Schmitt officiating. He graduated from Samford University at 17 years of age. He was accepted into Naval Intelligence but was unable to serve due to an injury. He started his teaching career in 1955 and after retirement from public school, he became principal at Haverhill Baptist Day School in West Palm Beach. He was a world renowned orchid expert. He enjoyed collecting orchid stamps, coins and currency and has the world’s largest collection of each. His hobbies were raising orchids, pigeons and carnivorous plants, creating bonzais, and researching genealogy. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Lanier. He is survived by his daughters, Terry Lanier and Karen Colligan; brother, James Lanier (Judy); grandsons, Christopher Colligan (Leticia) and Andrew Colligan; great grandchildren, William Colligan and Marianela Colligan; nieces, Salome Vance and Carrie Mitchell (Brad); nephew, David Gresham (Tammy) and friends, Beth and Jay Johnson, Kimberly Whitney and Courtney Martin. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.