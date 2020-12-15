COOK, Mr. Charles Malone, passed away at his Wetumpka home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at age 72. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lucy Cook; children, Lisa Cook, Christy Hobbs, Amy Byrom, Jean Ebarb, and Jessica Pope; siblings, Brenda Knight and Jean Lance; beloved aunt Lela Foshee; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and two more on the way. Charles was preceded in death by a son, Charles Elijah Cook; parents, Elijah Malone and Jessie Pearl Cook, and brother Robert Cook. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
