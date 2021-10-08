Mr. Charles Strickland

1950 - 2021

Memorial Service for Mr. Charles Strickland, 71, of Wetumpka, will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.

Mr. Strickland passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center South. He was born on July 10, 1950, in Alexander City to John Robert Strickland and Martha Adamson Strickland. He was a blacksmith. He was the owner of Strickland Iron and Metal.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Marie Strickland of Madison; grandchild, Eden Victoria Gunter; brothers, Ricky L. Strickland (Rhonda) and Bobby Strickland both of Alexander City; sisters, Faye Hand (Roger) and Martha Nell Love (Tommy) both of Alexander City, Mary Jane Strickland of Columbus, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Strickland.

Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Oct 9
Visitation
Saturday, October 9, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
Radney Funeral Home
1326 Dadeville Rd
Alexander City, AL 35011
Oct 9
Memorial Service
Saturday, October 9, 2021
2:00PM
Chapel of Radney Funeral Home
1326 Dadeville Rd
Alexander City, AL 35010
