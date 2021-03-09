Mr. Edward "Ed" Carr, age 69, of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Wetumpka City Cemetery with Danny Shaw officiating. Ed is survived by his wife Mary Anna Carr; two daughters, Carrie Carr (Chad) Strickland and Heather Carr; sister Diana Leigh Carr (Perry) McCain; four grandsons Tanner Scott "Tanner Buck" Payton, Turner Lane Payton, Chad Leland Strickland II and Conner Magnus Strickland, mother and father in law Samuel (Dot) Bass and best friend Little Bit. He was preceded in death by his parents John L. and Sarah L. Cox Carr and mother in law Dorothy Jean Mann Bass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideon's International PO Box 664 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. The family request everyone dress casual and wear their Alabama shirt, as Ed was a huge Alabama fan. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
