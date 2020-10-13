Mr. Horace Edward Patterson, Sr.
1933-2020
Mr. Horace Edward Patterson, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away October 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Clay County Alabama September 6, 1933. He lived a long and prosperous life in which he enjoyed meeting people and sharing his good fortune by service to Jesus Christ his Lord and his community. He married Dorothy Jean Mattox in May of 1953. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He moved to Alexander City in 1958 where he worked at #6 Russell Mill. He also worked as the manager of Bibb St. Curb Market in the 1960s. He went back to Russell Mills and worked several positions before retiring in 1998 as a Supervisor in the #5 Cotton Receiving Department. He served on the Alexander City Council as District 4 Councilman for 12 years during the 70s and 80s. He was most proud of his contributions in development of the Charles E. Bailey Alexander City Sport Plex and Veterans Memorial. After his retirement, he continued to work as a Funeral Assistant part time at Radney’s Funeral Homes in Alexander City and Dadeville where he loved giving comfort and condolence to the family members and friends of our dearly departed. He was a member of Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church and later Alexander City Methodist Church. He was a Mason, an Elks member, American Legion member and belonged to several other community groups. He especially enjoyed gardening. He devoted a lot of time planting and caring for his beautiful garden. Every year fruits and vegetables from his garden were always shared with everyone he met. He loved his wife and family dearly.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Jean Patterson, Son Horace (Pat) Patterson Jr (wife Lycrecia), daughter Lesia Delynn Freeman (husband Alton), 1 brother, 4 sisters, 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.
Visitation will be held at Radney’s Funeral Home Friday October 16, 2020 from 5pm until 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Oct 17, 2020 at 2pm at the Chapel of Radney’s Funeral Home. Graveside Service will follow at Hillview Memorial Park in Alexander City with Veterans Honors provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial message may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home of Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.
