Mr. Joe H. Wood
Joe H. Wood, a resident of Titus, Alabama passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the age of 80.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Gassett Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence United Methodist Church with Rev. Alicia Chalker and Rev. Tony M. Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56+ years Jan Wood; son William Joseph Wood; daughter Tatia Ann “Tay” (Darrin) Knight; brother Edd Wood; grandchildren Matthew Tanner Knight, Kendall Alan Knight; and a host of other family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be his family: Joseph Wood, Tyson Wood, Tay Knight, Darrin Knight, Tanner Knight, and Kendall Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be Spencer Coleman, Keith Howard, Kenny Wood, Bobby Farrish, Addie Stubbs, Leon DeBardelaben, Jimmy Stubbs Jr., Ed Sanford, Ken Hammock, and Glenda Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Providence Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.