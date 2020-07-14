Mr. Lucky Moore, 72, of Wetumpka, AL passed away July 3, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1948.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 18 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at East Tallassee Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Moore, Sheila Cotton, Lucky Moore JR., Toby Freeman, Darrel Freeman; Step-children Greg Lee, Craig Lee; Brothers, Oscar Moore JR., Billy Moore, Ronnie Moore; sisters, Diane Cauthen, Joanne Spigner; and several grandkids and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Moore Sr; his mother, Ada Katherine Moore; Sisters, Wyline Lindsey, Mildred Bush, Donna Kay Moore; Brother, Bobby Wayne Moore; and step son, Jimbo Lee.
