Mr. Michael Wayne “Peanut” Johnston, 45, of Equality, passed away October 18, 2019. He was born March 31, 1974.
Funeral service for Michael Johnston will be Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Whittington officiating. Burial will follow at Rehobeth Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Baker Johnston; mother, Brenda Johnston; children, Christopher Scott Johnston, Tyler Michael Johnston, Brian Chase Johnston, Abigail Katelyn Veitch and Kaylee Ann Veitch; nephew, Jacob Ramirez and niece, Santana Ramirez.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Madison Johnston III “Mike” and sister, Beverly Jean Johnston Ramirez.
Michael was a volunteer fireman with Equality Fire Department. He worked as a diesel mechanic and loved to cook and have family reunions. He was always willing and happy to help people.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.