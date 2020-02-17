Mr. Phillip Venable, 74, of Montgomery, passed away at his home on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 1, 1945. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Eclectic with Rev. Britt Green officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. He is survived by his son, Craig Venable (Renae); daughter, April Simpson (Brett); mother of his children, Debbie Venable; grandchildren, Evan Venable, Will Venable, Jana Venable, Lauren Simpson and Colin Simpson. He is preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Hilda Venable. Phillip was born and reared in Eclectic, Alabama. He served with the United States Air Force, worked as an accountant for the State of Alabama Department of Corrections for 19 years and was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Baptist Hospice, 300 Interstate Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36109.
