Mr. Terry Champion, 67, of Notasulga, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born September 22, 1952. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Tallassee First Assembly of God with Bobby Hornsby officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Champion; children, Scott (Melandie) Champion, James Brown, Jr. (Debbie); Tim Brown (Stacy Mustin) and Steve (Nita) Brown; brother, Ferron (Cathy) Champion; sisters, Dona Ellis and Peggy Morris; grandchildren, Thomas (Valerie) Brown, Trey Brown, Derek (Megan) Brown, Brittany ((Jeff) Baugh, Corey (Maricia) Brown, Marlayna Rhodes, Chandler Champion, Cayla Champion and Ivory Champion; eight great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. He was a member of Tallassee First Assembly of God Church. His hobbies were fishing, Auburn football and spending time with his family. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
