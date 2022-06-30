Mr. William “Jack” Armstrong, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born September 12, 1939, in Rutledge, Alabama, to Mr. James Coy and Mrs. Verla Belle Armstrong.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mrs. Nell Armstrong; daughter, Cynthia Campbell (Noniel); son, Tim Armstrong (Michelle); grandchildren, Stephanie Daniels (Donny), Shelby Caudle (Jonathan), Tyler Armstrong (Skyler), Morgan Davis, Jaycie Armstrong and nine great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Coy and Mrs. Verla Belle Armstrong.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 22, at 10:00AM from Central Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Merkel officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing Tallassee, Alabama
