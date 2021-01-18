Mrs. Alma Blankenship of Marbury, Alabama passed away on January 15, 2021 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 11am from Union Congregational Church on January 20, 2021 with Rev. Jason Tew officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Serving as pallbearers are Jim Caton, Nick Caton, Neal Sims, Fred Reese, Rusty Taylor, and Ricky Henderson.
Mrs. Blankenship is survived by two sons John Ray Blankenship and Roger Blankenship; daughter Gloria Shephard; brother Walter Price; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 13 brothers and sisters; son James E. Blankenship and daughter Linda Watts. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Mask and social distancing are required as ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey.
