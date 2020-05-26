Mrs. Barbara Joan Cotlin Lacy passed away at her Wetumpka home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 88.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Willoughby Echols Lacy III. Her parents were the late Dr. Charles S. Cotlin and Fredna P. Cotlin. She was preceded in death by her son Willoughby E. Lacy IV. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Faye L. Matthews, Wetumpka, AL.; Elizabeth L. Solomon (Adrian, deceased), Gulf Breeze, FL.; and Laurie L. Pierce (Bobby), Alabaster, AL. She also has six grandchildren, Kimberly A. Matthews, Mitchell L. Solomon, Melissa K. Solomon, Adam C. Pierce, Lacy A. Pierce, and Russell J. Pierce.
She was born in Mobile, AL. and moved to Wetumpka at an early age. She grew up attending the First United Methodist Church and graduated from Wetumpka High School in 1950. She was a member of the Wetumpka High School band where she was a majorette. Barbara also took voice lessons from the late Florence Bateman and performed many solos and operettas during her high school years.
After high school, Barbara attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Fraternity and sang in the choir at Canterbury Chapel. Barbara graduated with honors with a degree in Secretarial Science.
Following her graduation from the U of A, she married her high school sweetheart “Billy” in 1954 at the First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka. Once they were married they moved to Birmingham, AL where he attended UAB Dental School while she worked for UAB as a secretary to the Director of Engineering and Maintenance. During this time in Birmingham, they became proud parents to their first-born son, Willoughby Echols Lacy IV, and she became a full-time homemaker.
Upon completion of Billy’s graduation from Dental School, they moved to Wetumpka where he began his private practice of Dentistry, and Barbara delighted in her role as a homemaker and mother of four children. In addition to her homemaking responsibilities, she also spent countless hours working alongside Billy as an office administrator and dental assistant.
While living in Wetumpka she and Billy joined Trinity Episcopal Church, where her parents were charter members. She sang in the choir with Billy and enjoyed participating in church activities such as reading the scriptures during church worship. Her relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ was very important to her and she spent countless hours worshiping through the reading of His Word and through music and singing. Barbara’s beautiful voice and kind smile warmed the hearts of every individual she met, and she is known for her joy and smiles. Barbara dedicated her life to her God, family, and her beloved friends that she grew up with in Wetumpka.
In addition to her work, homemaking responsibilities, and church involvement, she and Billy were charter members of the Les Maries Dance Club for over 50 years. She thoroughly enjoyed dancing and spending time with her friends, and she never missed a dance during the 50 years that she was a part of the club. She and Billy spent many nights together enjoying this time with their close friends. Barbara Lacy was a precious person who was loved dearly. However, while she will be greatly missed, she is now joyfully singing with the heavenly hosts in the presence of her God and Jesus Christ. Just as she wrote in her Bible many years ago, “Job 19:25 “I know that my redeemer liveth and because He lives I, too, shall live.” -Barbara Lacy 1967”
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church. The date and time will be announced at a later time. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.
