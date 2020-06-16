Mrs. Betty J. Fulmer a resident of Eclectic, Alabama passed away June 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Wren Aaron and Rev. Britt Green officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Fulmer is survived by her many family members and friends that loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Doyle Fulmer, CMSgt, USAF, Ret, and her son, Ralph Doyle “Randy” Fulmer II.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
