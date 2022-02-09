Mrs. Betty Rutland Douglas
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Betty Rutland Douglas, age 75, of Montgomery, on January 26, 2022. Her beloved family was by her side as she slipped away into His Keeping.
Betty’s loss will be forever felt by Rod, her husband of 55 years; her two daughters, Jennifer Douglas Roemershauser of Houston, TX and her husband Carl, and Brooke Douglas Nyberg of Montgomery, AL and her husband Kel; her beloved grandchildren: Bailey Elizabeth Nyberg (20), Katherine Claire Roemershauser (17), Evan Douglas Nyberg (15), and Spencer Roy Roemershauser (14); her brother and sister-in-law Larry and Brenda Rutland of Rock Hill, SC, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Linda Douglas of Jacksonville, AL; her nieces Kelly Hagan Farley, Beth Hagan Couch, Kasie Rutland Bailey, Amy Rutland Hardister, and Jill Douglas Hathcock; and her nephews David Hagan and Jeffrey Rutland. She will also be dearly missed by her best friend since childhood, Sharron Yancy, and her friends at the First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka, AL. Betty is predeceased by her parents, Berry Rutland, Jr. and Marie Robinson Rutland, and her sister Annette Rutland Hagan.
Betty was born in Clanton, Alabama on December 19, 1946. She lived in Alabama for most of her life, with the exception of various Air Force postings in San Antonio, TX, Honolulu, HI and Altus, OK that she and Rod shared in the early years of their marriage.
Betty graduated from Glencoe High School in 1965. She met Rod on a blind date orchestrated by her best friend Sharron, and in 1966, Betty and Rod married in Glencoe, AL. For many years she devoted herself to being a wife and mother, but in the mid-1980s while the family lived in Piedmont, AL, she decided to go back and complete her college degree. Betty always taught her daughters that when you start something, you give it your absolute best until you finish, and her own return to college was no exception; she made the Dean’s List every semester. In 1988, after induction into the Kappa Delta Pi education honor society, she graduated with special honors from Jacksonville State University with a degree in elementary education, which she promptly put to use, with most of her time spent as an elementary school teacher at Faith Christian School in Anniston.
Betty finally retired from teaching to spend more time with her grandchildren, who consider her to be the world’s greatest Nana. After retirement, she and Rod moved to Wetumpka to be closer to family and lived there for 15 years before moving to Montgomery this past summer. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka, serving for a time as an Elder, and participating in the church’s quilting group. Betty’s kind heart and compassion for others was demonstrated by how she used her gifts. Like her mother before her, Betty was an incredibly talented seamstress and spent many years making all manner of items, including quilts, blankets, and hats for nursing home residents and the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital South, where Brooke works as an RN. Her yard and gardens were her other pride and joy and her flower beds were stunning in the spring.
There will be an informal visitation with the family on Saturday, Feb. 5th. at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka, 100 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092. A celebration service will be held in the church sanctuary at 11:30 a.m., led by Betty and Rod’s longtime pastor and good friend, Jonathan Yarboro. Arrangements have been coordinated by the incredibly caring employees at Gassett Funeral Home & Crematory, Wetumpka, AL. Special thanks are extended to Dr. and Mrs. Jim Mracek and the dedicated and compassionate team of doctors, nurses, and other caregivers in the CICU at Baptist Hospital South.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation in Betty’s memory to the UAB Comprehensive Transplant Institute, care of UAB Gift Records AB 1230, 1720 2nd Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294-0112. Many of you may know that in 2016, Betty became a liver transplant recipient after a diagnosis of idiopathic liver cancer. She was, and those of us who love her will continue to be, forever grateful for the priceless gift from her selfless donor and his family, as well as the talented doctors, nurses, coordinators, and researchers who gave us six more years of precious memories with her that we would not have otherwise had. We encourage everyone to be a hero and sign up to be an organ donor, whether that is online today at https://alabamalifelegacy.org/Registration.aspx, or when you renew your Alabama driver’s license.
