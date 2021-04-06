Mrs. Beverly Sue Lockhart, age 74, of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away April 5, 2021. Funeral services will be held Thursday April 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Crossroads Community Church, previously Mt. Hebron Church with Dr. Steve Cloud and Tex Grier officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Davis Annex Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Shane Sims, Chris Terrell, Scooter Lockhart, John Mock, Stan Terrell and Tommy Woodfin. Honorary pallbearers will be Barrett Sims and Jeff Terrell.
Mrs. Lockhart is survived by her husband Wayne Lockhart; daughters Kim (Jason) Bradshaw, Kelli Rhodes, Kathi (Kenneth) Mann; sister Vicki (Stan ) Terrell; granddaughters Katie (Shane) Sims, Paige Wilson, Lily Rhodes, Abbie and Allie Taylor and great grandchildren Kynlee and Barrett Sims. She was proceeded in death by her parents Clyde and Esther Barrett and brother Judson Barrett. The family would like the thank the nurses of Encompass Hospice, especially Rebeka Stephens, Meghan Elder and Venita.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions to further the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
