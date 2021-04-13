Mrs. Catherine Rilla Caver, age 94, of Wetumpka passed away April 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Wetumpka Memorial Chapel with Anthony Rhodes and George Monfree officiating. Burial will follow in Wetumpka City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Those serving as pallbearers will be Britt Logan, Ryan Caver, Jay Caver, Henry M. Burge, Bobby Dale Caver and Scott Logan. Catherine was the “lunch lady” in the Elmore County school system for 35 years making sure no child went hungry. She always had a smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughter Reba (Randy) Logan; three grandchildren Britt Logan, Jay Caver and Ryan Caver along with five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Britton and Minnie Nelson, son Lonnie Caver, brothers James Nelson, Felix Nelson, and sister Katie McLeod. The family would like to thank Ivy Creek hospice and special caregivers Amanda, Brandy, Jane, Janet, Mae, Mildred, and Rene. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church,504 West Osceola Street Wetumpka, Alabama.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.