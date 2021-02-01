Mrs. Cathy Hill Traywick passed away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the age of 66. Graveside services will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Carrville Cemetery, Tallassee, Alabama with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. from Northport Baptist Church, 1004 Main Street, Northport, Alabama, 35476. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roy Traywick; son, Lance Traywick (Michelle); daughter, Christi Franklin (Stephen); grandchildren, Tyler and Brody Traywick, Cora Hudson and Ford Franklin; brother, Jimmy Hill. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Howard Hill and mother, Martha Owens Hill. Mrs. Traywick was raised in Tallassee, Alabama and former long time resident of Wetumpka, Alabama. She loved her church, her grandchildren and Alabama softball. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing. Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

Service information

Feb 3
Graveside
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
11:00AM
Carrville Cemetery
402 N. McKenzie Street
Tallassee, AL 36078
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

