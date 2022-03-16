Mrs. Karin A. Goddard
Mrs. Karin A. Goddard of Titus passed away at the age of 78. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Goddard was born in 1944 in a bunker in Hamburg, Germany.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Maria) Goddard and George Goddard, sister-in-law Bonita Burgess, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
