Mrs. Lucy Adell Grimes of Columbus, Georgia passed away on September 25, 2021, at the age of 77. She was born on October 8, 1943 in Tallassee, Alabama to Mr. Harvey and Edna Bishop.
She is survived by her son, Lee Grimes (Heather); stepson, Hank Grimes; two grandchildren, Bryant Grimes and Berklee Grimes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Grimes; parents, Harvey and Edna Bishop and stepson, Michael Grimes.
Graveside services will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations made be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.