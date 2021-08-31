Mrs. Valerie A. Stinson, formally of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away in Columbus, Georgia August 24 ,2021 at the age of 84. A graveside service was held Friday August 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Wetumpka City Cemetery, 776 Holtville Road. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
