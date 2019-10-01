BELMONT, Muriel Olive, 95, a resident of Millbrook, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Mardy Belmont. She is survived by her son, Gary (Mary) Belmont; grandchildren, Lisa Maria Belmont and Amber Dawn Webb, and great-granddaughter, Virginia Elizabeth Webb. Muriel was born on a farm near Hadleigh, England, and emigrated with her husband and son to the United States in 1956. They lived in Peoria, Illinois until 1992 when they moved to Millbrook to be near her son and his family.
Though a seamstress by trade, Muriel had retired when she and her husband moved to Millbrook. She devoted herself to taking care of her husband until his death in 1996. Then she turned to community activities. For 15 years she was a volunteer tutor at Coosada Elementary School and baked many cookies for the students and teachers over all those years. The Trail of Legends Association honored Muriel with the title of Cookie Lady because she baked hundreds of cookies for their meetings and events. She was especially fond of the Millbrook Post Office and became best friends with her mail lady Cindy Gober who became her walking buddy. Muriel was a champion walker earning a T-Shirt as a member of the 100-mile club sponsored by the Elmore County Extension Center, and until she became unable, she was a poll worker at the Victory Baptist station in Millbrook.
Muriel was a member of the Millbrook Presbyterian Church. She loved her Church and appreciated the love and support she received from its members.
Muriel lived a long full life. She will be missed here but she now rests in peace with the Lord.
There will be a memorial service for her at Millbrook Presbyterian Church Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to come help celebrate her life.
