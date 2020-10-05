CHRIETZBERG, Myrtice Estes, age 101, passed peacefully at Wetumpka Health and Rehab on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Leo Douglas Chrietzberg in 1996 and nine loving brothers and sisters. Aubrey Estes, Henry Roy Estes, Arthur Abram “Rabbit” Estes (Lessie I. Durdun), Charles Vernice Estes (Margie Durden), Olen Emery Estes (Aretta “Etta” Green), Bertha Duane Fetner (Ralph), Herbert “Junior” Estes (Betty Thrash), Carroll Marvin Estes (Mildred Bernice Harrison), and Iva Leene Culver (William “Billy” Robert Culver).
She is survived by her younger brother Billy Labron Estes (Nellie Marie Collier), two sons Douglas Estes Chrietzberg (LaTrelle Herndon Lucy), of Atlanta, Ga. And Barry Lew Chrietzberg (Patricia “Patty” Bass), of Wetumpka, Al, and three granddaughters Casey Marie Chrietzberg, Montgomery, Al, Katrina Lynn Nochols (Miles), Andalusia, Al, and Jana Chrietzberg, Wetumpka, Al and three great-grandchildren Baillie, Charlie Kate, and Urijah.
Her loving extended family includes the son of Douglas’s wife LaTrelle, Thomas Ernest (Trey) Lucy, his wife Katie Lucy and family Sarah Kate, Hayes, and Leighton of Mount Pleasant, SC.
Myrtice was born and raised in Seman, Alabama and upon marrying Leo, moved to Montgomery, Al. where they lived until 1966 when they returned to Wetumpka.
During her life, Myrtice was a wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, and worked as a clerk for Parker-Sledge Hardware in Normandale Shopping Center, Montgomery, and a clerk for the State of Alabama where she retired.
Her greatest joy was having her family with her and she always prepared sumptuous, Southern meals with favorites for all. She survived her husband by 23 years. During that time, she lived alone until moving to Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living. Later she moved for more care at Wetumpka Health and Rehab. The family thanks the loving care she received at both of these facilities and in her last days by Teresa Burnett.
In her early years, she worshiped at Seman Baptist Church, Seman, Al with her parents Charlie and Bertha Estes and family. Upon moving to Montgomery, she worshiped at Capitol Heights Methodist Church and Normandale Methodist Church before moving to Wetumpka where she worshiped at Wetumpka United Methodist Church who has been faithful to minister to her during her residency at The Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living and Wetumpka Health and Rehab.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gino Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 1st United Methodist Church of Wetumpka, 306 West Tuskeena Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.