Natividad Monahan, 60, of Wetumpka, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 29, 1959. She is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, David Monahan; her children, John Monahan (Wetumpka, AL) and Joann Cruz (Bataan, Philippines); and two grandchildren, Ocho and Natalie (Bataan, Phillipines). She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as a brother and sister. Nati leaves behind many friends as well as her co-workers at Wind Creek Casino. She was a member of The Fil-AM Association of Montgomery. Nati had an easy smile and always saw others as friends and not strangers. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be at Linville Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be immediately following at Friendship Cemetery in Tallassee, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Montgomery Cancer Wellness Foundation, 4145 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL 36106. A very special thank you to Dr. John Reardon of the Montgomery Cancer Center, for his outstanding, professional medical care and friendship that he shared with Nati. The family would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for the caring service they provided, and to Quanita Knight (RN) who guided the family and assisted in Nati’s care. Quanita’s humble and sincere service was a comfort to both Nati and the family. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
