Nellie Barnhart Young, 91, of Notasulga passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Mellard Young; her two sons Jeffery (Sandra) Young and Terry (Sheila) Young; her grandchildren Scott (Jenny) Young, Casey (Natalie) Young, Stephanie (Joshua) Graham, Stacie (Austin) LeCroy, Hope (Andy) Chamness, and Shawn (Mindy) Worley; twelve great-grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; Brenda Humphries and Janice Harrison who were like daughters to her for many years; as well as many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Henry R. & Ella Barnhart; her siblings Annie Ruth Pugh, Gladys Patterson, Gertrude Miller, Chester Barnhart, Cecil Barnhart, John Henry Barnhart, and Wilbur Barnhart.
She faithfully served Antioch United Methodist Church for 70 years. Her favorite things were her family, her flowers especially her African Violets and Orchids, and playing hymns on her piano at home. She loved her family fiercely and was a devoted wife for 72 years.
Funeral services will be held at Antioch United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Nicholas Toole officiating, and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will occur one hour prior to services beginning.
Serving as her pall bearers will be her grandsons Scott Young, Casey Young, Drew Young, Joshua Graham, Austin LeCroy and Shawn Worley.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
