Olin “Burton” LeNoir, a longtime resident of Wetumpka, which he referred to often as his adopted home, passed away on October 31, 2021.
Burton was born on April 5, 1943 to Olin Henry LeNoir and Willie Burton LeNoir. He grew up in the neighborhood community of Dalraida and attended Robert E. Lee High School where he lettered in football.
At an early age, Burton obtained his private pilot license and flew recreationally for many years.
Burton went on to study at Auburn University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity and a ongoing proud member of the Auburn Alumni Association. He loved game days, for better or worse, and the friendly exchange of “War Eagle” always amongst family members and friends…even if they were Tide fans.
He attended Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University majoring in Commercial Banking. He had a long successful career in banking, many knew him from his years with First Alabama Bank, and ultimately retiring from the State of Alabama Banking Department, and recognized for his achievements.
Burton was an avid outdoorsman…he loved to fish, hunt, golf, and swim. As his children, there were many memories on the lake, at the beach, in the pool, running trot lines on the river, or in the woods hunting. He loved Nascar (and Dale Earnhardt), so much he had to take a spin on the track himself at the “Buck Baker Racing School,” Atlanta Motor Speedway, to experience the thrill firsthand.
He was quiet an often reserved, never seeking the spotlight. He had lifelong friends that he cherished and always enjoyed their conversations.
Later in life, he spent a lot of time gardening, and loved feeding & watching the wildlife on their property at home. He was an animal lover and his beloved pet Le was truly his best friend!
Burton is survived by his four children Tracey (Greg) Girouard of Houston, Texas; Catherine (Joe) Garvie of Shalimar, Florida; Clifton Burton LeNoir of Montgomery; Jeffrey Bryan LeNoir of Montgomery; and four grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Pruett LeNoir, whom he loved beyond this world and can now rejoice with her in heaven!
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Pineview Memorial Garden with Dr. James Troglen officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.