Olin “Burton” LeNoir, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away on October 31, 2021.
Burton was born on April 5, 1943 to Olin Henry and Willie Burton LeNoir in Montgomery, Alabama. After graduating from Robert E Lee High School in 1961 , he went on the study finance at Auburn University and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He had a long career in banking he eventually retired from State of Alabama Banking Department.
Burton is survived by his four children Tracey (Greg) Girouard of Houston, Texas; Catherine (Joe) Garvie of Shalimar, Florida; Clifton Burton LeNoir of Montgomery; Jeffrey Bryan LeNoir of Montgomery; and two grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Pruett LeNoir
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 at Gassett Funeral Home. Graveside services are with Dr. James Troglen officiating.
