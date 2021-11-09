DENNIS, Ollie Mae, a resident of Wetumpka, AL, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the age of 74.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Coosa River Cemetery, with Pastor Bob McCelvey officiating. Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mrs. Dennis was preceded in death by her husband John David Dennis Jr., one grandchild, Deacon Ellis Antley, and two brothers, Jerry and Bobby Driver. Mrs. Dennis is survived by her sons, John David Dennis II, James Allen Dennis. Bobby Dennis, Donnie Dennis, Daniel Dennis, and Charlie Dennis; daughters, Brenda Carol Dennis Antley, and Tammy Louise Dennis Johnson. Twenty Grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren. Five sisters, Joyce McNeal Skinner, Betty Sue Jones Hagans, Elaine Singleton, Ruth Ann Lyons, Shirley Skinner. One brother, Paul Driver. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday November 7, 2021 at Gassett Funeral Home, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Justin Johnson, Josh Johnson, Tyler Dennis, Sam Antley, Bo Antley, and Casey Antley.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
