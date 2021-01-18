Ovelle Emfinger Dozier of Wetumpka, AL passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at her residence at the age of 95. Mrs. Dozier was born on August 20, 1925 to the late Paul and Gussie Brown Emfinger in Wetumpka, Alabama where she attended Wetumpka High School, graduating class of 1943. Ovelle was a faithful member of Crossroads Community Church, formerly Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church, in Elmore, AL for 77 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Paul Emfinger, Jr. and his wife Virginia, and her son-in-law Jamie Douglas “Wes” Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 77 years James Owen Dozier, daughters, Mary Clide Dozier Roberts and Joyce Dozier Gray; grandchildren, Lori Roberts McKenzie, Lisa Roberts West, Jamie Owen (Laura) Gray, David Clinton (Julie) Gray, James Earl “Jimmy” (Christie) Gray; great-grandchildren Hudson Dozier McKenzie, Hayden Elizabeth McKenzie, Hailey Addison West, Ansley Elizabeth Gray, David Clinton (Brooke) Gray, Jr., Payton Ansley Gray, Dawson Wesley Gray, John Campbell Gray, Aarick Jacob (Cara) England, Piper LeighAnn Mays, will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church cemetery in Elmore, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Robert Mullins and Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Great-grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Church or a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Ovelle Dozier. Masks will be mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
