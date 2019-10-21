Pamela Brooks, 53, of Eclectic, passed away October 14, 2019. She was born July 14, 1966. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Arthur Smith officiating. She is survived by her sons, Clinton Brown (Lindsey) and Levi Brown (Aleisha); fiancé, Tony Lazenby; grandchildren, Shelby Brown, Benjamin Brown and Jacob Brown; mother, Rosie Lee Brooks; sisters, Carol Nash (Jeff), Wanda Sides (Jerry) and Sheila Douglass (Tracy); and brother, David Brooks. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
